Ferne McCann was a gorgeous mummy-to-be as she enjoyed a day out at Royal Ascot on Wednesday. The former TOWIE star, 26, dressed her blossoming baby bump in a pale blue, off-the-shoulder summer frock, which she paired with a cream feathered hat. Ferne, who is expecting her first child, shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote: "What a fantastic day at Ascot!"

The This Morning presenter joined her friend Billie Faiers at the high-society racing event, and the pair posed up a storm from the racetrack. The ladies were pictured pouting at the camera in one selfie posted on Billie's Instagram account, while another full-length shot showed their elegant outfits. Billie, 27, looked gorgeous in a navy strapless knee-length dress, which she teamed with a navy fascinator and clutch bag. Her fiancé Greg Shepherd had organised the outing, Billie revealed on Instagram, writing: "Thank you my darling @gregory_shep for organising the best day." She later added to another post: "A wonderful day at the races."

Ferne is due to welcome her first child later this year. She will be raising her baby as a single mum, after she split from her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, the father of her child who is currently in prison. Arthur was accused of carrying out an acid attack at a London nightclub in April, which left two people partially blinded. On Monday, Arthur appeared alongside fellow defendant Andre Phoenix at Wood Green Crown Court via video link, and denied the allegations against him.

Ferne has been supported by her family and friends throughout this testing time. After she bravely opened up about Arthur's arrest on This Morning, her friend Billie posted a throwback photo and praised Ferne, writing: "I'm very proud of you today @fernemccann… And so excited for you to join the mummy club. I cannot wait to share this amazing journey with you… lots of wonderful times to come with our babies… love you lots #bestfriends."