Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch are expecting their third child - see their holiday photos! The star couple are said to be ‘over the moon’ at the news

There are exciting times ahead for Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch! The couple are said to be expecting their third child, with holiday photos revealing Abbey’s growing baby bump. The Britain’s Next Top Model presenter and the Stoke City player were pictured enjoying a break on a yacht off the coast of Mallorca this week. Abbey, 31, wore a white bikini in the pictures, clearly showing her bump as she relaxed on the boat with husband Peter. The couple are already parents to daughter Sophia Ruby, five, and Liberty Rose, one.

Abbey Clancy on holiday in Mallorca (Picture credit: carter-mallorcapix)

The Sun Online report that a source revealed the happy news: “Abbey and Peter are over the moon. Abbey has been quite open about wanting a third child – so they’re happy another is coming along so quickly after Sophia and Liberty.” The pictures show the star couple looking very loved-up, likely celebrating the news of their third baby.

READ: Abbey Clancy reveals she shared baby tips with Prince William and Kate: 'We chatted about sleepless nights'

On her Instagram page, Abbey posted snaps from their holiday. In one selfie, the star’s followers took the opportunity to congratulate the couple on their pregnancy news. One fan wrote: “Amazing news! Congratulations Abbey & Peter x” while another follower said: “@abbeyclancyofficial congratulations!!! Just found out you're pregnant.”

Abbey and Peter relax on a yacht on holiday (Picture credit: carter-mallorcapix)

Back in December last year, Strictly Come Dancing champion Abbey revealed on Lorraine that Peter is used to living in a house full of girls. She said: "Pete loves it. I remember there was a Champions League final on and we were watching the BNTM final instead but he's in a house full of girls, so he has no choice really!" The model also spoke of her work-life balance saying her career is important to her as well as family. "I love working," said the model. "The life I've had for the past ten years I've loved it, I'm so grateful. I think it's a good role model for the girls. You have to work hard, I come from a working class family."

Peter and Abbey already have two daughters

Last July, Abbey appeared on This Morning and spoke of her desire to have more children, but that the timing wasn’t quite right with her youngest still waking at night. She told presenters Phil and Holly: “I'd love more, but the second one doesn't sleep at all - she's up every hour so Pete's like 'no more babies just yet'.” A year on, the couple seem to have changed their mind. We wish Abbey a happy pregnancy!