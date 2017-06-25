Alex Jones’ little boy Teddy looks like a baby rock star – see his cute outfit! The One Show host shared the cute picture with her fans on Saturday

Alex Jones’ little boy Teddy is quite the cutie in the star's latest photograph on her Instagram page. The One Show presenter shared a snap of sweet Teddy on Saturday, which delighted her 70.1k followers. In the picture, Teddy, five months, is seen wearing a cool Pearl Jam vest. Alex captioned the photo: “Dressed by Dad. #pearljam.” Looks like little Teddy is quite the ‘baby rock star’ when daddy is in charge.

Alex’s fans loved the personal snap, with many comments posted on her husband Charlie Thomson’s great choice in music. One follower said: “Great band and t-shirt. Great choice by hubby.” A second fan wrote: “I need that t-shirt. Please where did you get it? I love it.” There were lots of compliments on Teddy’s legs, with one fan saying: “Love those little legs! My two had legs like those when they were babies.” Another posted: “Ahhhh those legs! I've had three babies and so miss those legs, enjoy them whilst they last and are yours to kiss endlessly xx.” One fan summed up the photo perfectly, writing: “Rock baby!”

Alex Jones is balancing motherhood with working on The One Show

Alex and husband Charlie welcomed Teddy - full name Edward Alan Burrell Thomson - in January. He was born at the Hammersmith and Fulham hospital weighing 7lbs 11oz. At the time, she said: "It was all very straightforward. Charlie was with me and mum and dad were in the waiting room… We're in this bubble the three of us. It's just the best time." The star has since returned to her presenting duties on the famous red sofa part-time, where she often talks about her beloved son.

The 40-year-old presenter recently announced that she will even be releasing her first book, in which she will share her experiences of being an older mum. The book, titled Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, will be available to buy next year. Alex posted a picture of her laptop on Instagram and admitted she was "really nervous". "Here we go! I'm really nervous about writing this new book," she wrote. "I've never done it before so goodness knows how it'll turn out (winging it in the true sense of the word). I'm also nervous because, as we know, people are very quick to judge other mums even though all we're doing is trying our best. Anyway, let's give it a go."