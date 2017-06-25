Exclusive: Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson reveal their baby girl's name! The Made in Chelsea stars spoke to HELLO! following the birth of their daughter

In their first exclusive shoot and interview since welcoming their daughter, Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson reveal to HELLO! that their newborn baby girl is called India Elizabeth Felstead-Patterson – and that she's brought them closer together.

"Having India has cemented us - even more than we were before," says Josh. “We’re a family now. She just loves cuddles, and everyone’s saying she looks like Josh but she has both our dark hair,” smiles Made In Chelsea star Binky, revealing all about their first few weeks since the birth in their first shoot as a family.

Proud parents Binky and Josh with their daughter India

India weighed in at 7lb 13oz when she was born just before 2pm on June 12 in the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, where the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Prince George and Princess Charlotte. “It was a dream labour,” says Binky. “There was no screaming or crying and it wasn’t like in a movie. It was all over very quickly.”

Josh, who cut the cord, says: “I burst into tears when she was born… When you’ve seen your partner give birth you end up feeling emotions for them that you’ve never felt before. I can’t describe how much admiration I have for her for what she’s been through… it’s a new feeling in my heart.”

The couple, who rekindled their romance during Binky’s pregnancy, also reveal they have now moved in together in Binky’s West London home.

