Alex Gerrard shows off incredible post-baby body just two months after giving birth The 34-year-old welcomed her fourth child, son Lio, on 29 April

It's only been two months since Alex Gerrard welcomed her fourth child, son Lio, with footballer husband Steven Gerrard. And the 34-year-old has already revealed her post-baby body in a bikini photo shared by Steven on his Instagram account. The picture shows Steven and Alex relaxing on sun loungers together during a family holiday to Ibiza, with Alex baring her incredibly flat tummy in an emerald green bikini. The couple look to be in high spirits during their sunny getaway, with Steven sharing a number of holiday snaps with fans, including one of him at the beach with the couple's three girls: Lilly-Ella, 13, Lexie, 11, and five-year-old Lourdes.

Alex Gerrard showed off her incredible bikini body just two months after giving birth

Alex and Steven, 37, married in 2007 after five years of dating, and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on 16 June. Steven celebrated the occasion by sharing a sweet snapshot showing him and his wife together. In the caption he wrote: "10 years married today 😍happy anniversary babe I love you #bestmate ❤." [sic] Fans were quick to congratulate the pair, with one commenting: "Wow ten years!! Long may it continue. Best Wishes, love u both." Another remarked: "Happy anniversary to a lovely couple."

Steven Gerrard shared a photo showing him with the couple's three daughters

Steven and Alex announced her fourth pregnancy back in November, and the couple welcomed their baby son on 29 April. "Lio George Gerrard was born this morning at 4.55am," Steven proudly told his Instagram followers. "Both are doing great. Our family is complete," he wrote alongside. One week later, the ex-Liverpool star shared the very first image of his little boy. Steven simply added a heart emoji next to the photo, which showed the seven-day-old baby sleeping peacefully in a white baby gro, covered up with a star patterned blanket.