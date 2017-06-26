Kristina Rihanoff celebrates daughter Mila's first birthday: see sweet post The former Strictly star welcomed baby Mila with partner Ben Cohen last year

It's been a very special year for Kristina Rihanoff. On Sunday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star took to her Instagram page to celebrate her daughter Mila's first birthday, sharing a sweet snapshot of her little girl in honour of the occasion. She wrote: "My little star was born on this day last year. Can't believe my little angel Mila is 1 year old today!" Little Mila is Kristina's only child with partner Ben Cohen, who already has twin girls Harriette and Isabelle with ex-wife Abby.

My little star was born on this day last year. Can't believe my little angel Mila is 1 year old today ! ❤️ A post shared by Kristina Rihanoff (@krihanoff) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:18am PDT

In April, mother-of-one Kristina opened up about her daughter's first birthday plans. "Mila's first birthday is coming up in June," she said in a video shared in her HELLO! Online blog post. "I can't believe it, time has flown so fast, it's just crazy. She's just totally amazing. Every day there's something new about her. She's trying to stand up now, and walk desperately, she's crawling all around the house; we've baby proofed the house." She added: "More than anything I want to have my family around me and my mum will be coming, she already bought her ticket to fly from Russia. It will be a lovely family affair as always and hopefully Mila will get lots of toys and beautiful outfits!"

It's national baby swimming week! Take your babes to @waterbabiesuk classes ! Mila absolutely loves them !!💦💦💦 A post shared by Kristina Rihanoff (@krihanoff) on Oct 31, 2016 at 1:55am PDT

Kristina, 39, and Ben, 38, first met after being paired on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. The pair have always maintained that their romance didn't blossom until after Ben split from his wife of eleven years. The couple introduced their daughter exclusively in HELLO! magazine last year, with Ben revealing: "Mila has changed the dynamic - another little human in our lives. She is our creation and that is amazing." He added: "I'm proud of Kristina, proud of Mila and proud to be a dad again."