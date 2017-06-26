Shayne Ward opens up about girlfriend Sophie joining Call the Midwife and newborn baby Willow The Coronation Street actor welcomed his first child with girlfriend Sophie in December

Shayne Ward is lapping up fatherhood! The Coronation Street star, who welcomed his daughter Willow with girlfriend Sophie Austin in December, has opened up about his little girl – and how he feels like he was born to be a dad. "I adore her, she's incredible. She's at the rapid-rolling stage at the moment," Shayne, 32, told presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during an appearance on This Morning.

"I just love her so much," he added. "I was always meant to be a dad, with Sophie, and we've created Willow." Shayne went on to reveal that he'll be on daddy day care soon, as his girlfriend has just bagged a role on Call the Midwife. "It's been incredible," he continued. "Sophie's such an incredible mum, and I'm always working, and now actually Sophie's just starting a new job, and she's probably going to kill me for saying this, but I have to say it because I'm excited for you, but she's just started Call the Midwife. I'll be daddy day care."

Shayne Ward appeared on This Morning to talk about his Corrie storyline

Shayne, who plays Aidan Connor on the soap, also spoke about his current storyline, which sees his character involved in a love triangle with Eva and Maria, played by Catherine Tyldesley and Samia Ghadie respectively. "At first he (Aidan) was confused, because he did fall in love with two women who both had great qualities," said the actor. "Since Maria instigated the affair again, now I don't have any sympathy for Aidan, because he made that choice to cheat again, so he doesn't know what to do now. But the pressure is on now, because he should finish it with Eva."

Shayne revealed that Corrie fans have been taking the storyline very seriously. He added: "I was at a polo event just recently in Wales and I walked into the bar to get a drink and got a lot of things shouted at me. Which I think is great really... obviously it's been portrayed well, and it's working."