Serena Williams' baby bump leaves fans guessing she's having a boy The tennis champion is believed to be due in the autumn

Serena Williams has insisted she doesn't know the sex of her baby, but the tennis champion's fans are convinced she is having a boy. The mum-to-be shared a photo of her very large baby bump on Instagram, posing side-on as she attended the #BlogHer17 event in Orlando, Florida. Giving fans a clear view of her middle, Serena was quickly inundated with comments, with many suggesting she is carrying a boy judging by the shape and position of her bump.

According to old wives' tales, women are more likely to have a boy if they're carrying low and all out front, while a high and all-round bump usually points to a girl. "Ahhhhh!!! She is getting out there. It looks like a boy to me," one fan wrote on Serena's photo. A second commented, "You're having a boy (I think) and you look amazing," while a third posted: "It's 💯 percent a boy! Lol." A minority of Serena's fans predicted a girl, with one follower writing: "It's so gonna be a baby girl. I can tell from her looks." Another posted: "That belly is up high. #itsagirl."

Earlier this month, Serena, 35, shut down claims she is carrying a girl, and insisted that she is waiting until the birth to find out the sex of her baby. Serena, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian in the autumn, wrote on Instagram: "I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have!"

Serena's post came after her sister Venus referred to the unborn tot as "she" at the French Open, leaving many to conclude that Venus had accidentally let slip the baby's gender. Serena explained that the whole family have referred to the baby as "she" because of their female-dominated household. "I did not grow up with any brothers, only sisters and we all say 'she' more than 'he'," Serena explained.