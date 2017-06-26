Charlotte Church reveals she has lost her baby in heartbreaking Twitter announcement The singer was expecting her third child with partner Jonathan Powell

Charlotte Church has tragically lost her third baby, it was revealed on Monday evening. The 31-year-old singer’s heartbreaking news was announced on Twitter in a series of posts. The first read: "Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family." A second followed: "We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

Charlotte had announced her third pregnancy with her partner, musician Jonathan Powell, at the end of May while on stage at Birmingham Pride 2017. The singer is the mother to Ruby Megan Henson, nine, and eight-year-old Dexter Lloyd Henson, who she shares with ex-partner, Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson.

Following the sad news, fans were quick to show their support. "Very sorry to hear this. Condolences," one wrote, while another said: "I am so so sorry Charlotte. Sending so much love to you all." A third added: "Oh my god this is so so sad. Lots of love."

