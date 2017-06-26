charlotte-church

Charlotte Church reveals she has lost her baby in heartbreaking Twitter announcement

The singer was expecting her third child with partner Jonathan Powell

by Hanna Fillingham

Charlotte Church has tragically lost her third baby, it was revealed on Monday evening. The 31-year-old singer’s heartbreaking news was announced on Twitter in a series of posts. The first read: "Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family." A second followed: "We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

 

 

Charlotte had announced her third pregnancy with her partner, musician Jonathan Powell, at the end of May while on stage at Birmingham Pride 2017. The singer is the mother to Ruby Megan Henson, nine, and eight-year-old Dexter Lloyd Henson, who she shares with ex-partner, Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson.

charlotte-church-boyfriend

Charlotte and her partner Jonathan Powell 

Following the sad news, fans were quick to show their support. "Very sorry to hear this. Condolences," one wrote, while another said: "I am so so sorry Charlotte. Sending so much love to you all." A third added: "Oh my god this is so so sad. Lots of love."

More to follow 

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment