Cat Deeley 'desperate' for another baby - after being branded a 'geriatric mum' The 40-year-old and husband Patrick Kielty are parents to 18-month-old Milo

Cat Deeley has revealed she is desperate to have another baby with husband Patrick Kielty. But the 40-year-old mother has said she feels she needs to "get on with it" because she is already considered a "geriatric mum". Cat, who is already a mum to 18-month-old son Milo, told the Mirror: "I would love some more. But I have got to get on with it if I do. When you go for your check-ups they call you a 'geriatric mum'. That is the terminology they use, I swear. They say, 'Ma'am, you are triple high risk'."

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty welcomed son Milo in January 2016

So You Think you Can Dance host Cat also opened up about her "delicious" baby boy, but admitted that being a mum made her anxious. "I am awake all night listening out for him," she confided. "I am checking he is breathing. I am depressed I will never sleep again."

Cat said of their romance: "It was quite knock-your-socks off for both of us"

Cat and Patrick, 46, tied the knot in September 2012 in a secret wedding ceremony in Rome, after just 11 months of dating. Speaking about their whirlwind romance, the star revealed: "It was quite knock-your-socks off for both of us. There were no more games and it all happened very quickly because we were older and comfortable in our own skin. A lot of our friends knew it would happen before we did, but I honestly had no idea. I wouldn't have wasted so much time! And thank God he happened to be around and that I hadn't missed him in the process!"