Strictly star Brendan Cole shares very rare photo of daughter Aurelia The four-year-old is Brendan's only child with wife Zoe Hobbs

Brendan Cole has shared a very rare photo of his only child Aurelia. The Strictly Come Dancing star is currently enjoying a family holiday in Mallorca with his wife Zoe Hobbs and their four-year-old daughter, and on Monday he took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of his little girl. The picture shows Aurelia holding a flower, looking adorable in a summer dress, with a straw hat covering her blonde hair. Alongside the photo, proud father Brendan wrote: "Happy girl #family." A second holiday picture shows Brendan's wife Zoe posing in her bikini on a beach. "Chicks at this beach are hot! #mallorca #sun #family," he wrote alongside.

New Zealand-born Brendan, 41, and his wife Zoe welcomed their daughter on Christmas Day in 2012, less than two years after tying the knot. On Tuesday, just one day after sharing his picture of Aurelia, Brendan returned to Instagram to celebrate his seventh wedding anniversary with his bride. He posted a romantic photo taken on their wedding day, along with a sweet caption which read: "Well today wasn't a romantic one but 7 years ago on this date, @thezoec and I married each other. What a fantastic seven years. Romance for rest of the week. I love you Zoe Cole, happy anniversary baby. 26.06.10 Xx."

The couple tied the knot at Nether Winchendon House in Buckinghamshire – as exclusively featured in HELLO! magazine. They were joined by a host of Strictly stars including Bruce Forsyth, Anton Du Beke, Erin Boag and Jo Wood. It was a romantic and emotional ceremony; Brendan couldn't hold back the tears as his bride walked down the aisle in a beautiful Peter Langner gown. "She takes my breath away," he proudly told HELLO!.