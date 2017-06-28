Ryan Lochte shares cute pictures of newborn son Caiden: 'He brings me so much happiness' The Olympic swimmer and his fiancée Kayla Rae welcomed their son in June

It's been three weeks since he became a first-time father, and on Tuesday, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte took to his Instagram page to share cute pictures of his little boy, Caiden. One sweet snap sees the 32-year-old cuddling up his newborn tot, which he captioned: "I love spending my mornings staring at him. He brings me so much happiness, my pride and joy." The sporting ace and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed Caiden earlier this month.

I love spending my mornings staring at him. He brings me so much happiness, my pride and joy. #czl #twinkletwinklelittlestar #sleep A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

When making the baby announcement, Ryan tweeted that he had been crying "tears of joy" ever since meeting his newborn son. He wrote: "Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46 am when CAIDEN ZANE LOCHTE was born." He then added that the arrival of his son was a "dream come true".

On Father's Day, Kayla, 25, share a lovely snap of her partner and their son. Sharing her delight over her family, she gushed: "Happy 1st Father's Day to my love, my best friend and Caiden's daddy. I'm so proud of you!! Seeing you with Caiden makes my heart so happy. Caiden and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. You're going to be an amazing Father, you already are. I love you so much."

Apparently the coffee didn't help lol! #CZL #tiredaf A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

Ryan and Kayla, who have been together since last summer, announced that they were expecting their first child together with a sweet social media post back in December. Ryan wrote: "My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year. Best news I've ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017," accompanied with a photo of Ryan kissing Kayla's bump while underwater.