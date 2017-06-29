Binky Felstead and baby India star in new photo with pet dog Scrumble The ex Made in Chelsea star shared a new photo with her pet dog Scrumble on Instagram

Binky Felstead and her boyfriend Josh 'JP' Patterson have starred in a new portrait with their baby daughter India – and Binky's pet dog Scrumble. The ex Made in Chelsea star shared a picture on Instagram, taken at HELLO!'s exclusive photoshoot, which shows the complete family. She wrote: "Obviously Scrumble couldn't go unnoticed- the whole family! If you haven't already... go get your @hellomaguk!! Thank you so much to @secretspauk who have been awesome & always come to get me camera ready!"

Binky welcomed her adorable daughter just two days before her 27th birthday on Monday 12 June. The new mum and her boyfriend JP introduced their little tot to HELLO! in an exclusive photoshoot and interview, with Binky revealing that the birth couldn't have been better. "It was a dream labour," said Binky. "There was no screaming or crying and it wasn't like in a movie. It was all over very quickly."

JP, who cut the cord, added: "I burst into tears when she was born… When you've seen your partner give birth you end up feeling emotions for them that you've never felt before. I can't describe how much admiration I have for her for what she's been through… it's a new feeling in my heart."

Speaking about how they chose their daughter's name, India Elizabeth Felstead-Patterson, Binky said: "I gave Josh a list of names I liked and India was on there. It was a name he already liked, too. And we chose Elizabeth because it's my middle name, my mum is Elizabeth and her mother was Elizabeth."

The couple introduced their daughter India to HELLO!

Baby India's personality is already shining through, the besotted parents added. "I think she's going to be a cheeky little thing," said JP, 27. "She's very determined when she wants something, whether that be a cuddle, a feed or just to go to sleep. She's perfect."