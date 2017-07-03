Serena Williams' fiancé Alexis Ohanian excited to take 'lengthy' paternity leave The Reddit co-founder and tennis ace are gearing up for the arrival of their first baby together

Alexis Ohanian has claimed that his fiancée, Serena Williams, will be an "awesome mum". The Reddit co-founder, who is gearing up for the arrival of his first child with the tennis champion, shared his delight as he revealed he will be taking a "lengthy" paternity leave. Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box show this week, he said: "She's very good at a lot of times and well on her way to being an awesome mum too… At Reddit, it's really important for us to support men and women when they are welcoming a new member to the family and so we have a pretty generous parental leave policy."

He added: "I'll be taking off for six weeks myself and trying to do the best job possible as a new dad, a first-time dad… We want to break that stereotype that the men work and the women take care of kids. We want to give that opportunity to everyone." The comments come soon after Serena admitted she hasn't got a clue what to do once the baby is here. She told Vanity Fair magazine: "It just doesn't seem real. I don't know why. Am I having a baby?"

She added: "If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world. This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it's going by so fast. I don't know what to do with a baby. I have nothing.... I've done absolutely nothing for the baby room."

The sports star and her partner Alexis announced their engagement in December after nearly two years of dating. Serena shared her pregnancy news via Snapchat in April, after accidentally sharing a selfie in a yellow swimsuit which showed off her baby bump. In the caption, she simply wrote, "20 weeks". Her spokesperson has since told New York Times that the pregnant star will miss the 2017 tennis season, but plans to return in 2018.