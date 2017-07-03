Alex Jones’ baby Teddy enjoys a day out with his trendy grandparents – see the sweet photo The One Show presenter posted a cute picture of her little boy and her parents at Hampton Court

Alex Jones’ little boy Teddy looked to have enjoyed a day out in style with his doting mum and grandparents on Monday. Taking to Instagram, The One Show presenter captured a sweet moment from their morning in the gardens of Hampton Court, in which her mum and dad are pictured posing with Teddy, who is resting in his pram. And going by the image, it seems that Alex’s parents are quite the fashionistas! Her mum looked stylish in a monochromic outfit, teaming a black pencil skirt with a white shirt and matching aviator glasses, while her dad had opted for a navy pinstripe shirt, white chinos, a navy blazor and black shades.

Alex Jones shared a photo of her parents with baby Teddy

Captioning the image, Alex wrote: "Thanks for having us @the_rhs at #hamptoncourtflowershow this morning. Mum and dad thought Christmas had come early. We all had so much inspiration. What a great day out. #gardenoverhaul awaits." The mother-of-one’s followers were fans of the image, with many observing just how big Teddy had got. "Almost time to change to the big boy seat!!" wrote one, whie another said: "Gosh he’s nearly fillin his pram!" Another observed the likeness between Alex and her mum, posting: "You are so like your mum!"

Alex is currently writing a book about parenting

The 40-year-old presenter recently announced that she will even be releasing her first book, in which she will share her experiences of being an older mum. The book, titled Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, will be available to buy next year. Alex posted a picture of her laptop on Instagram and admitted she was "really nervous". "Here we go! I'm really nervous about writing this new book," she wrote. "I've never done it before so goodness knows how it'll turn out (winging it in the true sense of the word). I'm also nervous because, as we know, people are very quick to judge other mums even though all we're doing is trying our best. Anyway, let's give it a go."

Alex and Charlie welcomed baby Teddy in January

Alex and husband Charlie Thomson welcomed Teddy - full name Edward Alan Burrell Thomson - in January. He was born at the Hammersmith and Fulham hospital weighing 7lbs 11oz. At the time, she said: "It was all very straightforward. Charlie was with me and mum and dad were in the waiting room… We're in this bubble the three of us. It's just the best time." The star has since returned to her presenting duties on the famous red sofa part-time, where she often talks about her beloved son.