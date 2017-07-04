Cristiano Ronaldo's son dotes on newborn twins in adorable photo The Real Madrid football player introduced the "two new loves" of his life last week

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the first family portrait of his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and his newborn twins. The Real Madrid football player, who introduced his baby boy and girl last week, took to Instagram to post a beautiful photo of the complete family. "Blessed," he captioned the snap, showing his appreciation for his two arrivals. Cristiano's mini-me son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is already proving to be quite the responsible big brother, as he was pictured carrying his baby sister and looking up to his dad. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old athlete cradled his baby boy to his chest.

Cristiano's sister quizzed on birth of twins

The Portuguese star has not revealed where the photo was taken, but he looks to be enjoying a sun-soaked holiday with his children and his fellow footballer friend Jose Semedo. Last week, Cristiano confirmed that he had welcomed twins, after weeks of swirling rumours. On Wednesday, he posted a cute snap posing with his two new children, each peacefully sleeping on one arm whilst he proudly looked on with a smile on his face. "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," he wrote. While no names have been revealed, it has been rumoured that the father-of-three has chosen to name his twins Mateo and Eva.

Cristiano, who welcomed the twins via a surrogate, also confirmed the happy news on Facebook, revealing that he was leaving the Confederations Cup following Portugal's semi-final exit to be with his newborn children. He wrote: "I was with the national team, giving my everything as always, despite knowing my children had been born." He added: "I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time."