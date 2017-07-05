Luisana Lopilato shares rare photo of son Noah as he recovers from cancer Michael Bublé's wife posted the beautiful photo of her brood on Instagram

Luisana Lopilato has shared a beautiful moment with her fans on Instagram, showing her two sons enjoying some mummy bonding time at home. The Argentinian actress was seen cuddling her little boy Elias, while her older son Noah, who is recovering from cancer, lay down on the sofa next to her. Writing in Spanish, Luisana posted: "When time stands still… there's nothing like cuddles from mum!!" The doting mother added the hashtags 'tothemoonandback' and 'familyfirst'.

The sweet snapshot comes after Luisana and her husband Michael Bublé confirmed that their son Noah, three, is now in recovery following his liver cancer battle. Speaking at a press conference in April while promoting her new film Those Who Love, Hate, the mum-of-two said: "It's difficult for me to speak about this, it's very recent and I'm still a bit sensitive about the subject. My son's recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow."

El tiempo se detiene... no hay nada como los mimos de mama!! #❤️ #tothemoonandback #familyfirst A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Luisana's son Noah, three, is recovering from his cancer battle

She continued: "Thank God my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love. And I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this. It's wonderful to know that you're accompanied in life and that people love you."

Luisana and Michael announced their son's cancer diagnosis in November

Luisana and her family are now back in Argentina, following Noah's chemotherapy treatment in the US. She and Michael revealed their son's cancer diagnosis in November in an emotional Facebook statement. "We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah, who is currently undergoing treatment in the US," the couple wrote. "We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children."