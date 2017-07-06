Nicky Hilton 'expecting second baby' with husband James Rothschild It comes less than a year after the couple welcomed daughter Lily-Grace

Nicky Hilton is expecting her second child with husband James Rothschild, according to reports. The 33-year-old socialite is said to be pregnant with a baby brother or sister for the couple's daughter Lily-Grace, who will celebrate her first birthday on 8 July. According to the Mail Online, Nicky is just over the three month mark in her pregnancy. Both she and James were overheard telling friends their exciting news while attending Princess Olympia and Prince Pavlos of Greece's joint birthday party last weekend.

Nicky, who is very close to her older sister, 36-year-old Paris Hilton, is said to be thrilled that her children will only have a small age gap between them. "It's Lily's first birthday July 8 so they are excited," a source said. "They always wanted to give Lily-Grace a sibling close in age, like they both have." HELLO! Online has reached out to Nicky's spokesperson for comment.

James and Nicky first met in 2011, and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Kensington Palace’s Orangery in July 2015, with the bride looking breathtaking in a couture Valentino gown.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Nicky opened up about motherhood and shared her plans for Lily's first birthday. "[Lily] shares a birthday with her cousin from London, who is turning four, so we are going to do a little, fun joint birthday party. Nothing fancy. Just family and friends." Of her little girl, she shared: "She's crawling everywhere and she's trying to walk. She's standing everywhere and hanging on to thing. She wants to walk so bad, but not yet!" Nicky also revealed that Lily is taking after her dad. "She looks exactly like my husband. Like weirdly!" she said.