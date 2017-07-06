Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn clears up 'pregnant with gay best friend' rumours The soap star, best known for playing Sinead Tinker, was forced to address the rumours on Twitter

Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn has been forced to address rumours that she is pregnant. The soap star, who is best known for playing Sinead Tinker, has taken to Twitter to deny that she is carrying her gay best friend's baby. Katie tweeted: "So when @_LeeBennett steals your phone & the whole of the UK think your pregs." Her blogger friend Lee has also apologised for playing the prank on the actress, and wrote: "I'm sorry if I've offended anybody, it was a joke between friends because I'm gay.... with absolutely no malicious intent @KatiexMcGlynn."

❤️@laundrettemcr A post shared by Katie McGlynn (@katiexmcglynn) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

Fans were quick to respond, with some seeing the funny side. "AHHH I THOUGHT IT WAS REAL!! NOO WAY I THOUGHT IT WAS CUTE!!" wrote one, while another tweeted: "I knew something was up. Couldn't put my finger on what." However, other Twitter followers expressed their disappointment, sharing stories of their own struggles to conceive.

The pregnancy announcement was made on Tuesday in a now-deleted Instagram post. The picture posted on Katie's account showed a cartoon character of a stork carrying a newborn and was captioned: "So happy & proud to announce that me and my GBF @_leebennett have decided to have a baby together. Couldn't think of a better person to bring a baby into the world that my best friend! #BabyNews #Baba [sic]." A similar post was also uploaded on her Twitter page, reading: "So excited to share the news that me and Lee Bennett are having a babrooon together. #Gayby."

Meanwhile, Lee also tweeted: "It's been so hard keeping this a secret but I'm extremely happy to finally let you all know…" In a reply to Katie's announcement, he wrote: "Can we call it Jerry please baby I really like that name."