George and Amal Clooney’s oldest twin revealed! Birth certificates have shown which Clooney twin was born first

Looks like Ella Clooney is the "baby" of the Clooney family — by two minutes! The birth order of George and Amal Clooney’s twins has been revealed thanks to birth certificates obtained by Entertainment Tonight. According to the documents, the couple’s son Alexander was born at 12:54 p.m., while his sister was born at 12:56 p.m.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

READ: George and Amal Clooney enjoy first family trip to Italy with newborn twins

The couple's son, Alexander Clooney, was born first Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

The actor, 56, and human rights attorney, 39, welcomed their twins last month on 6 June . Since then, the newborns have already embarked on their first family trip with their parents. On Monday, the family-of-four was spotted touching down at an airport in Milan. The pair, who tied the knot back in 2014 in Italy, were seen carrying their bundles of joy in white bassinets.

George and Amal welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander, on June 6 Photo: Barry King/Getty Images

The Oscar winner’s close pal Rande Gerber, previously revealed that the couple’s children are a blend of George and Amal. Cindy Crawford’s husband told Entertainment Tonight, “The kids are the perfect mix of George and Amal. I mean, they really are so cute!” Discussing his friend and Casamigos co-founder, Rande shared, “[George is] so happy now with his life. It’s just life in general and having those kids is, you know, such an incredible feeling for him and Amal.”