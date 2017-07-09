Victoria Beckham shares photos of Harper’s sixth birthday party – see the snaps! Harper Beckham turns six on Monday and her family gathered to celebrate

The Beckhams love to share photographs of family celebrations with their followers on social media, and on Saturday the attention turned to their youngest child, Harper, who turns six on Monday. The Beckham family got together to throw a fun garden party for little Harper, with mum Victoria posting several snaps from the get together with her Instagram followers. One picture Victoria shared of the party received over 200,000 likes in just 14 hours!

In the photo, the mum-of-four is seen with her and husband David’s extended family at the birthday gathering. Victoria captioned the snap: “Family day to celebrate Harpers birthday x We love u all so much x kisses.” The star then tagged 13 of her family members and signed off “x VB love u all x.” Fans were quick to wish Harper a happy birthday, with one writing: “Happy early birthday Harper!!!! You are a very special little girl! You are a wonderful family.” Another follower said: “Happy birthday to cute Harper.”

On her Instagram stories, Victoria shared several photos from the party. In one photo, David is seen relaxing with a cool drink, shades on and a table full of delicious-looking cupcakes in front of him. “Summer birthday parties!! Happy birthday baby girl!!” Victoria wrote. Another picture showed arty David icing a butterfly cookie for Harper, with the caption from mum: “Birthday party icing!!! So creative!!!” A third snap revealed a decorated gingerbread woman sporting a bob hairstyle. Victoria asked: “Posh Spice or Dawn French? Nice icing @davidbeckham.”

Victoria often posts photos of her little girl on her Instagram page. Recently she posted pictures of Harper trying on her mum’s old ballet tutu and shoes, which her fans adored. Victoria has previously opened up about her only daughter during an interview on This Morning, revealing: "She is very, very girly. She also loves to run around in the garden with her brothers and play football but she is very, very feminine and she loves playing with make-up and my clothes as well. She has been able to run in platforms for a few years, right now she can wear heels like most grown-ups cannot!"