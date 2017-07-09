Alex Jones shares rare photo of her baby boy Teddy – see the sweet pic! The One Show presenter looks to be loving motherhood with baby Ted

The One Show host Alex Jones has taken to her Instagram page to share an adorable photo of her little boy Teddy with her followers. In the picture, six-month-old Teddy can be seen sporting a cute camouflage-style vest as he holds a teether in his hands which covers his face. Alex is clearly private about her home life and wishes to keep her son’s face out of view. The star captioned the snap: “Pram life is such a charmed life. Milk teether in his little hand and he's one happy boy. @fredandnoah.”

Teddy’s khaki patterned vest is by designers Fred & Noah and can be bought online for just £10 at fredandnoah.com. Alex’s fans loved the picture, with one commenting: “Cleverly hiding his face for Mummy! Loving the babygro Alex! Enjoy your day, much love.” Another wrote: “Teething already, god that's gone quick.” Referring to the camouflage outfit, one follower said: “Be careful you don't lose him in the greenery.” And there were several compliments for Teddy’s sweet legs, with one fan writing: “Future prop for Wales! Those legs are perfect x Happy little Chappy.” Another said: “Welsh rugby legs I think lol he's a beauty.”

Alex and husband Charlie Thomson welcomed Teddy - full name Edward Alan Burrell Thomson - in January. He was born at the Hammersmith and Fulham hospital weighing 7lbs 11oz. At the time, she said: "It was all very straightforward. Charlie was with me and mum and dad were in the waiting room… We're in this bubble the three of us. It's just the best time." The star has since returned to her presenting duties on the famous red sofa part-time, where she often talks about her beloved son.

We haven't seen each other for ages, we're excited so it's gin in a tin time. Happy Friday! #fridayfeeling A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on Jul 7, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Alex also co-hosts BBC show Shop Well For Less with presenter Steph McGovern. On Friday, Alex posted a photo of the pair on a girls’ night out together. Sitting in the back of a car, the friends were all smiles as they raised their cans of Gin & Tonic for the camera. Alex wrote: “We haven't seen each other for ages, we're excited so it's gin in a tin time. Happy Friday! #fridayfeeling.”