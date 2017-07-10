Jennifer Metcalfe shares first photo of her newborn son The Hollyoaks star welcomed her baby boy last month

Jennifer Metcalfe has shared the very first photo of her baby son. The Hollyoaks actress, 34, and her partner Greg Lake welcomed their little boy on 20 June, and have chosen to keep pictures of their newborn under wraps. But on Sunday, the couple shared a very sweet snapshot showing their son's tiny feet. "Amazing first FULL day out with the family #2weeks4days," Greg wrote alongside. Jennifer shared the same photo on her Instagram account, which she captioned: "My boys."

Fans were quick to congratulate Jennifer and Geordie Shore star Greg on their baby's safe arrival. "So cute, very happy for you," one wrote. Another added: "Congratulations on the birth of your son. May he have a life of love, joy, peace, happiness & good health always."

Jennifer Metcalfe and Greg Lake have shared the very first photo of their baby son

STORY: Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson and husband Carl Hyland welcome twins

It's not yet known what the couple, who have been together for four years, have named their little boy. A rep for Jennifer confirmed the news of the birth at the time, saying: "We are delighted to announce that our client Jennifer Metcalfe and partner Greg Lake welcomed a baby boy into the world yesterday. Mother and baby are doing fine."

The couple have been together for four years

During a recent appearance on Loose Women, Jennifer opened up about her "difficult" pregnancy, telling the panel: "I feel like I've had an eight month long hangover that never ends. If it's not nausea, it's the lack of sleep, or it's constipation. I said to Greg, 'I can ditch the girly holidays, I don't need to go out for a fancy meal, all I want to do is be able to eat, poo and sleep!'" She added: "We're so excited for the whole thing. We're just like best mates, I'm buzzing for it. He's got plenty of bad habits. I trust our relationship, it's like being with your best friend all of the time."

All the latest celebrity baby news...