Binky Felstead shares sweet new snapshot of 'adorable' baby India The Made In Chelsea star welcomed her daughter on 12 June

Binky Felstead is one proud mummy! The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a brand new photo of her daughter India with fans. Binky, who welcomed her baby girl with Josh 'JP' Patterson on 12 June, uploaded a close-up snapshot of India wearing a personalised bib from GettingPersonal.co.uk which reads: "#Adorable. Of course I am my mummy is Binky." Alongside the photo, Binky wrote: "Apologies I can't find who sent this but I adore it!!!! 'Adorable – of course I am my mummy is Binky' #hellyes!! Haha."

Binky and boyfriend JP have been on cloud nine since becoming first-time parents to baby India. The couple are documenting their experience of parenthood in a new reality TV show titled Born in Chelsea, which premiered just last week. It proved to be a big hit with viewers, many of whom admitted they were in tears after watching the opening episode, which saw the couple struggling with last-minute preparations ahead of the birth, and the arrival of baby India.

"I am a wreck after watching #BornInChelsea," one viewer tweeted. "It must be amazing to have those moments to look back on and show India when she is older." Another added: "Excuse me, I am in floods of tears over Binky and JP's show." A third commented: "@BinkyFelstead absolutely loved #BornInChelsea tonight. I'm an emotional wreck but it's made me even more excited to have my little one."