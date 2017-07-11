binly-felstead-jp-patterson

Binky Felstead shares sweet new snapshot of 'adorable' baby India

The Made In Chelsea star welcomed her daughter on 12 June

by Gemma Strong

Binky Felstead is one proud mummy! The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a brand new photo of her daughter India with fans. Binky, who welcomed her baby girl with Josh 'JP' Patterson on 12 June, uploaded a close-up snapshot of India wearing a personalised bib from GettingPersonal.co.uk which reads: "#Adorable. Of course I am my mummy is Binky." Alongside the photo, Binky wrote: "Apologies I can't find who sent this but I adore it!!!! 'Adorable – of course I am my mummy is Binky' #hellyes!! Haha."

binky-felstead-india-bib

Binky and boyfriend JP have been on cloud nine since becoming first-time parents to baby India. The couple are documenting their experience of parenthood in a new reality TV show titled Born in Chelsea, which premiered just last week. It proved to be a big hit with viewers, many of whom admitted they were in tears after watching the opening episode, which saw the couple struggling with last-minute preparations ahead of the birth, and the arrival of baby India.

"I am a wreck after watching #BornInChelsea," one viewer tweeted. "It must be amazing to have those moments to look back on and show India when she is older." Another added: "Excuse me, I am in floods of tears over Binky and JP's show." A third commented: "@BinkyFelstead absolutely loved #BornInChelsea tonight. I'm an emotional wreck but it's made me even more excited to have my little one."

