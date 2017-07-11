Nicki Minaj sparks pregnancy rumours with cryptic tweet The singer is preparing to release her fourth album

Nicki Minaj caused a mini Twitter meltdown this week when she sparked reports that she is pregnant. The 34-year-old, who recently split from her rapper boyfriend Meek Mill, took to Twitter on Monday night to post a single emoji of a baby. The cryptic tweet caused her followers to speculate, with one writing: "BABY ON THE WAY?????" Another said: "Why is she liking all the pregnant related comments?"

👶🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2017

However, some fans have suggested that the tweet could be linked to upcoming music material. "This better be promo for your collab with Asahd and not a pregnancy announcement," wrote one follower, while another added: "Nicki talking to the kingdom after we had a breakdown cause a baby gone come before the album." HELLO! Online has contacted a representative for Nicki for comment.

But if fans are right, and her tweet is about her fourth album, then there's lots to look forward to. In an interview with Billboard, the singer revealed: "I know it's going to be my best body of work… That's next on my bucket list - to deliver my fourth album and make sure that it's a classic hip-hop album that people will never forget."

Following the end of her relationship with Meek, the American star was linked to fellow rapper Nas. In May, Nicki hinted that the pair had a few "sleepovers" during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During her relationship with Meek, Nicki always made it clear that she doesn't want to be defined by their romance, telling Nylon magazine: "Being in a relationship shouldn't mean that you lose your voice. Being in a relationship should mean that you've met a secure-enough man to allow you, in a sense, to remain a queen."