Jools and Jamie Oliver’s sons are growing up quickly – see the sweet snap The adorable brothers look like they are the best of friends

Jools Oliver is a doting mum to five beautiful children, and frequently posts sweet photographs of them over on her Instagram account – in particular her youngest son, ten-month-old River. On Monday, the Little Bird designer captured the hearts of her followers with her latest post, which showed River with his big brother, Buddy, six. In the snap, the adorable pair were enjoying time in the garden, with Buddy on big brother duties, helping River sit on a swing.

Buddy and River look to have a wonderful relationship

The image, which was simply captioned: "Little boys," was met with a mass of comments from fans, with one writing: "Aww so adorable," while another said: "Jools you show what a wonderful mother you are in your children ,they are gorgeous,you are a lovely family and of course Jamie is a brilliant father and working very hard for you all." A third observed: "The baby looks like Jamie, Buddy looks like you, he has your eyes x."

River is very nearly walking now

Over the weekend, proud dad Jamie Oliver shared a video of his baby boy taking his first steps on Instagram stories. In the clip, Jools is seen holding River’s hand before she lets go and he takes a few steps on his own, before taking a tumble. Jamie can be heard telling River excitedly: "So apparently you can walk… you can walk!" before sweet River falls over. "Come on man, walk! Yes, yes, yes, ah!” he says as River takes another fall. Come on man, you can do this, you can do this!" he says encouragingly.

River often features on his proud mum's Instagram account

The famous chef captioned the charming video “Nearly there” in reference to River nearly walking. Jamie and Jools, who have been married since 2000, are also the proud parents of Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14 and eight-year-old Petal. Jamie recently appeared on Australian radio show Fitzy &Wippa on Nova FM, where he opened up about life in the Oliver household and being a father-of-five, joking: "I don't know what happened there… Well, I do know what happened!" Asked if he would like to expand his family further, he replied: "Jools did say [five] is an unlucky, uneven number, which frightened me!... I would go to have the operation if I wasn't frightened about Facetime live, and how easily pushed over surgeons are in the UK."