Paul Weller, 59, welcomes his eighth child! Wife Hannah gave birth to a baby girl on 8 July

Congratulations to Paul Weller, who has become a father for the eighth time. The former Jam frontman, 59, announced the happy news on his website, confirming that wife Hannah, 31, had given birth to a baby girl on 8 July. The message read: "The Weller family are proud to announce the birth of baby Nova, who was born at home on Saturday evening. She was caught by her daddy after a long and beautiful unassisted labour. Hannah and Nova are doing really well, and everyone is enjoying getting to know little Miss Weller." The new arrival seems to have been named after the lead track from Paul's new album, A Kind Revolution, which was released on 12 May.

STORY: New parents George and Amal Clooney step out for dinner date in Italy

Paul Weller and his wife Hannah welcomed daughter Nova on 8 July

Nova is Paul's third child with Hannah; they welcomed twin sons John Paul and Bowie in January 2012. The happy couple met in 2008, when Hannah worked as a backing singer on Paul's album 22 Dreams, and they went on to tie the knot on the island of Capri in 2010. Paul is also a father to Natt, 29, and Leah, 26, from his previous marriage to Dee C. Lee, and Jesamine, 17, and Stevie Mac, 12, from his relationship with Samantha Stock. He also has a 21-year-old daughter Dylan from a brief romance with an LA make-up artist.

STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo's mum shares gorgeous new photo with footballer's twins

Paul opened up about his experience of fatherhood in a 2012 interview with the Mirror. "You get certain people who go, 'Ooh, seven children with four women' and all that," he said. "But I don't care, man. I love all my kids. They're all special and I wouldn't have it any other way."