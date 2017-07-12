Sam Faiers poses in underwear and shows off baby bump: 'Over half way' The 26-year-old reality TV star is expecting her second child with boyfriend Paul Knightley

She's bumping along nicely! Sam Faiers has shared some beautiful photos of her baby bump, revealing that she can feel her unborn child kick. Sam, who is expecting her second tot with boyfriend Paul Knightley, took to Instagram to post a picture of herself lying in bed, with Paul's hand gently resting on her tummy. "One baby fast asleep in bed, the other kicking away," the former TOWIE star wrote alongside the photo.

Sam also shared a bathroom selfie, showing off her growing baby bump as she posed in her underwear. "Over half way #littlebump #bumpselfie this pregnancy is going soo quick," she captioned the snap. Fans were quick to comment on how gorgeous Sam, 26, looked, and how neat her bump is. "You look so great. And that is a very cute, neat little bump," wrote one fan. "Goodness didn't realise that you were that far along @samanthafaiers you look amazing. Absolutely stunning can't wait to find out if bump is blue or pink."

One baby fast asleep in bed, the other kicking away ❤😌👶 A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 11, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Sam Faiers is expecting her second baby with Paul Knightley

The TV star, who documented her pregnancy and journey as a first-time mum in The Baby Diaries and The Mummy Diaries, revealed her big news earlier this month. She posted a photo showing her holding her one-year-old son Paul, with her tiny baby bump just starting to show. "Words can't describe how excited we are to meet you baby," Sam wrote alongside. "We love you soo much already. #babynumber2 #2under2."

Over half way 🤰🏽💁🏽 #littlebump #bumpselfie this pregnancy is going soo quick. 😌 x A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 12, 2017 at 1:07am PDT

The reality TV star showed off her growing baby bump

Sam's pregnancy announcement comes just three months after her sister Billie Faiers welcomed her second child, son Arthur – a baby brother for her three-year-old daughter Nelly. Sam recently admitted that becoming an auntie again had made her want more children. "We do want a big family, and when Billie had her second baby Arthur, it made me broody," she told the Mail Online. "It made me all, 'Ohhhh, I want a newborn!'"