Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch announces pregnancy in emotional post The star is famous for playing Bernadette in American sitcom Big Bang Theory

Congratulations to Melissa Rauch! The Big Bang Theory star has revealed that she is pregnant again following a miscarriage she suffered many years ago. This will be her first with child with her screenwriter husband Winston Rauch. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 37-year-old announced: "Have some news I'd like to share...Please click the link in bio. Thank you all, as always, for your love and support. Xoxo."

Have some news I'd like to share...Please click the link in bio. Thank you all, as always, for your love and support. xoxo A post shared by Melissa Rauch (@themelissarauch) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

The link led fans to a statement and open letter shared in Glamour magazine. It read: "'Melissa is expecting her first child. She is extremely overjoyed, but if she’s being honest, due to the fact that she had a miscarriage the last time she was pregnant, she’s pretty much terrified at the moment that it will happen again. She feels weird even announcing this at all, and would rather wait until her child heads off to college to tell anyone, but she figures she should probably share this news before someone sees her waddling around with her mid-section protruding and announces it first."

The sweetest new arrivals - celebrity babies born in 2016

In the heartbreaking open letter, Melissa wrote: "I personally just wanted to express what I've experienced in the hopes that it could - in some small way - help someone going through a similar pain." She added: "The miscarriage I experienced was one of the most profound sorrows I have ever felt in my life. It kickstarted a primal depression that lingered in me."

STORY: Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki's house burns down

Melissa, who plays Dr. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on the hit CBS comedy, told her fans her heartache will never leave her but hopes this pregnancy will help make her a better person. She concluded: "All I really know for sure is that this experience has changed me forever. I know it’s made me grateful for every moment of my current pregnancy, and I hope it will make me a better mother in some capacity when I can finally hold the child that has been in my heart in my arms."