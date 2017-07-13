Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter welcome their second baby The couple announced the news in a funny Instagram post…

Chris O'Dowd and his wife Dawn O'Porter have welcomed their second child into the world. Proud new mum Dawn announced the news with a funny post shared on her social media accounts, alongside a photo showing her newborn son dressed in a duck Babygro. "Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap," she wrote. "Born 1st July, his name is Valentine O'Porter, and he is so delicious. Two sons, my goodness #soinlove." Dad Chris shared his own announcement on Twitter, telling fans: "We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! His nappy expenses are ridiculous, so this baby is going 'Cheep'. #DadJoke #Valentine."

Chris, 37, and Dawn, 38, who married in August 2012, are already parents to two-year-old son Art, who was born in January 2015. Dawn surprised fans with the news of her second pregnancy at the start of the year. "Hope your 2017 is going well. Mine certainly is," she told her Get It On podcast listeners. "I am starting a new novel this week, I'm about to turn 38, and I am pregnant." She later joked: "So I'll be investing in a lot of elasticated trousers and dusting off all my old vintage tents - not unlike a lot of people in January."

Dawn has previously spoken about her experience of being a working mum, and revealed that it has given her the motivation to achieve more than ever. "Being a working mum is really hard," she told the Belfast Telegraph in 2015. "This year I've had enormous support from Chris, and I've managed to do all the things that I've got to do, and I feel very, very lucky. I feel that I have a bit of a ­responsibility, being in the public eye, to spread positivity about being a working mum.

"Since I had Art I've achieved more than I ever had before, and I've also spent an awful lot of time with him. My guilt isn't 'Is Art ok?', I just miss him when I'm at work, but you just think I want to be able to talk about the reality of being a working mum without feeling that I've been reduced to being a mum. I mean I've had the busiest year of my life and been incredibly productive. I launched my business at seven-months pregnant. Chris and I have kind of split the childcare and made it work."

Congratulations to Dawn and Chris!