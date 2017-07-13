TOWIE's Jake Hall expecting a baby with Real Housewives star Misse Beqiri The father-to-be announced the news on Instagram

Former TOWIE star Jake Hall has confirmed that he is expecting his first child with Real Housewives of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri. The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news, uploading a black-and-white snapshot showing him kissing his 29-year-old girlfriend's growing baby bump. He wrote alongside: "My world is complete… I can't wait to meet you. #boy or #girl."

Jake Hall and Misse Beqiri are expecting their first baby together

Prior to the official announcement, there had been a great deal of speculation that the couple were expecting. Misse and Jake have been dating since October last year, and in March rumours first surfaced that the reality star was pregnant. Misse is already a mum to son Julian with footballer Anders Lindegaard. The former couple were divorced in August 2016 after two years of marriage.

Misse went public with her romance with Jake in November, during the reunion show of Real Housewives. They started dating following the end of his seven-year relationship with fellow TOWIE star Chloe Lewis.

The couple started dating in October last year

News of Misse's pregnancy comes after her RHOC co-star Dawn Ward spoke to the Mirror about her relationship with Jake. "Jake's been over for dinner at my house and Misse is really happy," she said. "I'm so happy for them, because all you could ever wish for your friends is that they're happy and Misse's really happy and doing amazing with her modelling.

"For me personally, her going has been a massive, massive negative side for me. Me and Misse were so close and built an amazing friendship, but she's moved on to other things. She's doing her modelling, she's in a new relationship, she's so happy."