Luisana Lopilato has opened up about the heartbreaking moment doctors in the US told her that her son Noah had cancer. The Argentinian model had flown with her three-year-old to a hospital in Los Angeles, where she was given the devastating news. She had taken her son to the doctors in Argentina, but his illness was dismissed as mumps. Luisana then consulted her regular paediatrician who suggested further tests on the little boy, and it was during the ultrasound that they found something in his stomach.

In an emotional interview with Argentinian TV host Susana Gimenez, Luisana revealed that she immediately boarded a flight with her son to the US, as doctors in Argentina weren't sure what Noah had. She travelled without even telling her husband Michael Bublé, as she couldn't get through to the singer.

"Mike wasn't with me at the time," Luisana told Susana, in an at-home interview in Vancouver. "He was just about to do a very important interview in England and I couldn't get hold of him on the phone so the day I found out Noah had something in his stomach and the doctors didn't really know what it was and whether it might be a tumour, I got a flight to the States." She added: "If I hadn't done the ultrasound to rule out mononucleosis, they wouldn't have discovered what they had in his stomach and it would have been worse after."

Luisana, 30, said that she and Michael, 41, had always agreed to seek medical help in Los Angeles, as it is the halfway point between his family in Canada and hers in Argentina. As soon as Michael found out, he flew to California and the couple spent the next seven months by their eldest son's bedside. Michael cancelled his tour, while Luisana, who was also caring for their one-year-old son Elias, stopped filming her movie in Argentina.

During the interview, Luisana also spoke of her relief that the "worst is over". She said: "Thank God the worst is now over but this is a long and ongoing process. It's devastating for any parent to receive the news we did when Noah fell ill."