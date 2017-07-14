Beyoncé shares first photo of her twins Rumi and Sir! The singer posed for a striking photo with her babies

Beyoncé has shared the very first photo of her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. The singer uploaded a striking snapshot to Instagram on Friday, showing her holding her new babies in her arms. "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," the 35-year-old captioned the shot. Along with the photo, Beyoncé also confirmed the name of her twins for the first time, after filing trademark documents with the US Patent and Trademark Office at the end of June.



The new image is reminiscent of the stunning maternity photo Beyoncé and her husband JAY- Z used for the twins baby announcement, with the new mum draped in purple and wearing a blue veil in front of a floral backdrop.

Rumi and Sir Carter are the newest members of the Carter family, joining five-year-old big sister Blue Ivy. The new family of five are currently spending time together at a £314,000-a month rental home in Malibu.



The Lemonade songstress, 35, and her rapper husband, 47, made their double baby news announcement in February, with Beyoncé posting a beautiful maternity photo on her Instagram account. "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over," she wrote alongside the snap, which showed her holding her baby bump in front of a wall of flowers. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters."

In an earlier interview with ABC News, Beyoncé opened up about her experience of motherhood with daughter Blue Ivy. "I am very protective," she said. "I just want to make sure that she can have a healthy, safe, normal life. In the back of my mind, she's my priority. And life is completely different now. So I'm - I feel really, really just lucky that I can still do what I love, and now have a way bigger meaning. And that's to be her mother."