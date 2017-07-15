Beyoncé looks amazing in mini-skirt after birth of twins – see the photo! The singer dressed up for a date night with husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé looks incredible in new photographs on her social media page. The Crazy In Love singer and mum-of-three took to her Instagram page on Friday evening to share snaps of herself and her rapper husband Jay-Z on a date night in Los Angeles. The pair welcomed their twins Rumi and Sir Carter into the world a month ago, with Beyoncé posting the first photo of their new-borns on Friday. Beyoncé, 35, and Jay-Z, 47, who have been married for nine years, can be seen looking lovingly into each other’s eyes in one of the new pictures.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

In another photo on Beyoncé’s Instagram page, the star poses for the camera with her long, golden hair tumbling over her shoulders. The singer looked fantastic, wearing a floral corseted mini-skirt and a white blouse. The singer’s fans were amazed at how Beyoncé has bounced back into shape so quickly after the birth.

One follower said: “And that is how you snapback after 1 month of delivering twins! Yasss Bey you better show em!” A second fan wrote: “What's your diet really??? It's been a month since twins came out of u and you look amazing.” While a third asked: “Is this post baby? Oh wow snap back girl. I wish my body did that. I'm still trying to get pre baby weight. Yesss!”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

The Mail reports the famous couple were on a night out at Mack Sennett Studios in LA before going to a Roc Nation party for rapper Vic Mensa. The same day, the mum shared the very first photo of Rumi and Sir Carter on Instagram, showing her holding her new babies in her arms. "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today” Beyoncé captioned the shot.

READ: Revealed: The designer of the whimsical gown Beyonce wore to introduce her twins Sir and Rumi

Along with the photo, Beyoncé also confirmed the name of her twins for the first time, after filing trademark documents with the US Patent and Trademark Office at the end of June. Rumi and Sir Carter join five-year-old big sister Blue Ivy, with the new family of five are currently spending time together at a £314,000-a month rental home in Malibu.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The Lemonade songstress announced her baby news in February on social media. "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over," she wrote alongside the snap, which showed her holding her baby bump in front of a wall of flowers. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters."