David Beckham’s sister Joanne ‘expecting her first child’ - find out more Joanne and Kris are said to be over the moon at the news

Congratulations to Joanne Beckham and Kris Donnelly! The couple are reportedly expecting their first child and the Beckham family are said to be overjoyed. Joanne, who is David Beckham’s younger sister, is thought to be four months pregnant. The former hairdresser, 32, is already a doting aunt to David and Victoria's children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper and now it is her turn to be mum.

A post shared by Joannebeckham (@joannebeckham) on Jun 4, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

The Beckham family are no doubt very excited about Joanne and Kris’ new arrival, with the baby set to be born into one of the most famous families in the world. A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Joanne and Kris are over the moon. Her parents Ted and Sandra are looking forward to having another grandchild. And David’s kids are excited about having a new cousin, especially Harper.”

K E N T & C U R W E N 👌🏽Another proud day yesterday at the Kent and curwen showtation ! 👌🏽such a cool show and amazing clothes ! @davidbeckham @daniel.kearns @kentandcurwen

Joanne is expecting with ex-Big Brother star Kris Donnelly, who appeared in the 2009 series and was the fifth housemate to be voted out. Kris has formerly dated fellow BB contestant Sophie Reade and Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter. Joanna’s former boyfriends include footballers Jermain Defoe and Dwight Yorke.

P R I N C E S S ! Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful little niece Harper ! Where has all this time gone when we was all fighting to have cuddles with you when you was born ! Even though we get better ones now !! Hope your birthday is as special as you are ! Jojo loves you ❤️ @davidbeckham @victoriabeckham xx A post shared by Joannebeckham (@joannebeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

The close family regularly share photos on Instagram of their gatherings and celebrations. Earlier this month, Joanne posted a snap of her niece Harper on her birthday. The caption read: “PRINCESS! Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful little niece Harper! Where has all this time gone when we was all fighting to have cuddles with you when you was born! Even though we get better ones now!! Hope your birthday is as special as you are! Jojo loves you @davidbeckham @victoriabeckham xx”.