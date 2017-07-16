Exclusive: Danny Jones and wife Georgia expecting their first child! The McFly singer and his model wife are over the moon

The Voice Kids coach and McFly's Danny Jones is getting ready for the biggest emotional hit of his life with his wife Georgia as they reveal to HELLO! magazine that they are expecting their first child. Their very own 'kid' is due on 18th January, and singer-songwriter Danny tells HELLO! "I think we’re having a boy. I'm going to be a mess at the birth – when I find out if we have a son or a daughter, when I meet him or her. I'd love to know but we’ve decided we want to have that big surprise."

READ: McFly announce plans to reunite for Anthology tour

Delighted mum to be model Georgia adds: "They are going to need a mop for our tears in the delivery room – we are going to be so emotional. Even when we walked in for the first scan I started crying. All they'd said to us was hello." The ecstatic couple, who married in August 2014, reveal that they began trying for a baby at the end of last year. "At first we were shocked when it happened as we'd been casually trying, but so many people have such a hard graft starting a family that we didn't really expect it to happen quickly," says Danny.

McFly's Danny and wife Georgia are expecting their first child

The couple reveal that Georgia fell pregnant in April after five months of trying, when they were on holiday in Palm Springs. "It was a 'let's go to a festival with friends' holiday. Yeah, it's cool: it's a Coachella baby," reveals Danny of when their child was conceived. Danny’s McFly bandmates – Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter, who were all best men at his wedding – were "over the moon" when he told them the news, says Danny. "It's like our baby has three uncles waiting for him or her." There'll be no shortage of advice for the new dad either. "Tom and Harry are great dads," Danny tells HELLO!.

READ: HELLO! exclusive: Danny Jones and wife Georgia 'more in love than ever' as they talk babies

Georgia has no doubt about the kind of dad Danny will be to their first child. "When I see how he is with children on The Voice Kids, how amazing he is with them, he is going to be a great dad. But then I knew that already," she says. Adds Danny: "I hope I am going to be a really chilled dad and have loads of patience."

He also plans to add to his tattoo collection when the baby is born, and can't resist adding: "I want him or her to think that whatever I do is cool, of course, then I'll be happy." "Obviously I'll also be giving him or her a Bolton Wanderers kit, guitar lessons, football lessons – and maybe I’ll try to get them into golf…" "Danny wants our child to be this multitalented little child prodigy," laughs Georgia. "If it takes after me, then it can be! Your looks and my talent," jokes Danny. "All it needs is a good catwalk and to play a guitar."

For the full interview and exclusive photoshoot see this week's issue of HELLO! magazine, on sale Monday 17th July