Mindy Kaling expecting her first baby! The Mindy Project star is going to be a mum

Congratulations to Mindy Kaling, who is expecting with her first child. Multiple sources have confirmed the exciting news, with one insider telling E! News that the pregnancy was an "unexpected surprise" for the 38-year-old actress. So far, not much is known about the impending arrival. But Mindy has spoken openly in the past about her desire to have children. "I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids," she told Yahoo! Style. "I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen."

Mindy Kaling, pictured last week, is pregnant with her first baby

She continued: "I'm not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier." Mindy – star of The Mindy Project – previously dated Benjamin Nugent from 2008 until 2012, and her The Office co-star B.J. Novak from 2005 until 2007.

Mindy recently moved into the exclusive Hancock Park neighbourhood of LA after purchasing a 1920 two-storey home, which she showed off in the latest issue of Architectural Digest. The star explained that she had spent ten months renovating and redecorating the property before moving in six weeks ago. "I was specific about Hancock Park," she said of her new home, which features several bedrooms, lawns, a large pool and a spa.

"I lived in LA for 15 years and I’ve never had a second floor. Now I do, and it's a little frightening," she joked. "I'll watch a murder documentary on Netflix and then I'm too afraid to go upstairs. There have been two nights that I've slept on the couch downstairs."