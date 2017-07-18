Jessica Alba expecting baby number three The star shared her exciting news on Instagram

Jessica Alba's family is growing! The 36-year-old actress and business entrepreneur has revealed that she is expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren. The couple are already parents to two daughters, nine-year-old Honor Marie and five-year-old Haven Garner. "Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered," Jessica captioned a sweet Instagram video. "#babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed."

Earlier this year, the star opened up about her experience of motherhood, and said she is constantly trying to evolve as a parent. "I don't pretend like I have all the answers, and I certainly don't think I'm perfect," she told People. "So when my kids say something, instead of me being so reactive, I think about how I can be better."

In a separate interview with E! News, Jessica spoke about her work-life balance. "Some of this milestones or moments, you want to be there for every single one, and it's not realistic when you're working, but for me, that's what gets me," she said. "Even the everyday little things like picking them up from school are a big deal, so I drop them off at school most mornings and try to get home for bedtime. But the weekend is really when I get to spend the time with them."

It's clear that both Jessica and 38-year-old Cash are devoted parents. The proud dad recently took to Instagram in celebration of Honor's ninth birthday, sharing a heartfelt post dedicated to his daughter. "Having you has taught me how to appreciate the here and now," he said. "I can't afford to wish for tomorrow because I know I'll miss today. You are kind, thoughtful and fair. You are smart, creative and driven. You are not afraid to lead but more importantly, you're not afraid to listen, Keep it up my champ! You're doing great."