Rochelle Humes’ daughter Alaia-Mai tending to her dolly is the sweetest – take a look! Rochelle and Marvin’s eldest child is growing up fast

Marvin and Rochelle Humes’ eldest daughter Alaia-Mai is growing up fast! The adorable four-year-old was captured in a candid shot by the Saturday’s singer, in which she is pictured pushing her dolly around in trolley while at a farm shop with her mum. In the image, mini-fashionista Alaia is sporting a trendy nautical inspired top, while her hair has been styled in a cute top knot.

Rochelle's daughter Alaia took her dolly to a trip to the farm shop

Alaia appears to be engrossed in the selection of fruits and vegetables in front of her, and her mum recently revealed to HELLO! that her daughter has a mature palette. While talking about healthy eating while launching My First Savsé, a new line of cold-pressed fruits and vegetables for babies, she said: "[Alaia] is obsessed with olives," Rochelle says of her daughter's mature craving. "Savse weren't around when I was weaning Alaia, though she did test them for me and loved them."

Alaia with her baby sister Valentina

Back in March, Alaia became an older sister to baby Valentina Raine, with the little girl’s birth announced on social media by both her parents. Shortly afterwards, proud mum Rochelle shared a sweet picture of her looking after her new sister. In the image, which was captioned: "Big sister duties," Alais was pictured carrying Valentina in a baby carrier while out a restaurant.

The Saturday’s singer, who is married to presenter Marvin Humes, has previously spoken about Alaia’s desire to have a younger sister, telling The Mirror: "Our little girl is so desperate to have a sister I warned her, 'What happens if you have a baby brother?' She replied, 'We'll just send it back.' I'm trying to tell her it doesn't work like that."

Alaia is also close friends with Simon Cowell's son, Eric, with dad Marvin telling the MailOnline: "They're little friends and they had a play date before and they hung out at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball. They played together in the little area."