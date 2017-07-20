Carole Middleton's tips for hosting the perfect baby shower The mum-of-three shared her advice in her column for Baby London

It looks like the Middleton family have babies on the brain! In a week where her daughter the Duchess of Cambridge joked about having more children, Carole Middleton has shared her tips for hosting the perfect baby shower. The entrepreneur said that a baby shower is a "wonderful way" to celebrate the arrival of a little one in her column for Baby London magazine.

The 62-year-old is sure to be experienced in hosting the perfect celebration; not only has she ran her business Party Pieces since 1987, but she has also raised three children – Kate, Pippa and James – and more recently welcomed her grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Writing in her magazine column, Carole advised people start by "picking a theme or colour scheme", and suggested that a mixed palette of "ice cream shades" were a great alternative to traditional baby blue or pink for a baby shower that is indoors or outdoors.

The mother-of-three also suggested using bright floral table pieces to add to the theme. "Nothing says, 'it's a girl!' quite like a bouquet of hot pink roses, ranunculus or carnations," she wrote. "For blue blooms, try delphiniums, cornflowers, hydrangeas or sweet peas."

As for food and drink, Carole favours a buffet of "easy-to-prepare finger foods" all finished off with "sweet treats and cake", ideal to tuck into while playing games or participating in activities such as a "Babygro decorating station".

There has been much speculation that there may be another little addition to the Middleton family in the near future after Kate joked about having more children during the royal tour on Monday. The Duchess made the comments after being handed Whisbear teddy bears that are designed to soothe babies and small children, jokingly turning to her husband Prince William to say: "We will just have to have more babies." Meanwhile Kate's sister Pippa, 33, may also want to start a family with husband James Matthews following the pair's wedding in May.