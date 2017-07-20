Busted star Charlie Simpson announces wife is expecting their second child The Busted rocker and his wife are already parents to son Arlo

Congratulations are in order for Busted star Charlie Simpson and his wife Anna Barnard! The couple are expecting their second child together. The musician told Metro: "I've just found out we're having a second! I'm super-excited. We do know (the sex), but I want to keep it a secret. I haven't actually told anyone she is pregnant yet!" Charlie, 32, confessed he's delighted to have the support of his bandmates Matt Willis and James Bourne. He added: "We all have an understanding. However we schedule our time, we keep in mind that we have to see the family."

Thanks for all the baby love guys! Very excited about another little Simpson entering the world! :) pic.twitter.com/Rqm6i6VruG — Charlie Simpson (@charliesimo) July 20, 2017

Shortly after the news broke, Charlie took to his Twitter page to thank fans for their well wishes. Alongside a picture of Bart and Maggie Simpson, he wrote: "Thanks for all the baby love guys! Very excited about another little Simpson entering the world!" Fans rushed to congratulate the star and his wife, with one tweeting: "Nice one dude! You and @Anna_Kenya have brilliant DNA, and I hope you both over populate the world with cuteness." Another remarked: "I'm so happy for you! Arlo is going to be an amazing big brother! Congratulations to you all."

My little dude. 😎😍 A post shared by Charlie Simpson (@charliesimo) on Sep 15, 2016 at 11:12am PDT

Charlie and Anna, who tied the knot in 2014, are already proud parents two-year-old son Arlo. Shortly after the couple got married, the musician opened up about how they wanted to started having a family straight away. He told BANG Showbiz at the time: "Me and my wife are getting pretty close to wanting a baby, we're probably a little bit away but it's definitely something I'm keen to do. I love kids and I'm looking forward to beginning that chapter of my life. I think I'll probably end up writing songs about them!"