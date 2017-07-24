Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker expecting baby number two The couple are already parents to 21-month-old son Hank

Andy Roddick and his wife Brooklyn Decker have revealed they are expecting their second child together. Former tennis star Andy made the big announcement while being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Rhode Island at the weekend. During his speech, the 34-year-old paid tribute to his partner, with whom he already shares 21-month-old son Hank. "Brook, I don't know how you juggle it all," he said. "I see it every day and it still doesn't make any sense to me.

Pregnant Brooklyn Decker showed off her tiny baby bump at Saturday's event

"You are an unreal artist, businesswoman, mother, wife, sister and friend. You hear a lot of guys who find it tough to walk away from professional sports. You're the reason why my personal transition into a quasi-normal, everyday life has been gratifying and full. Hank will someday realise how lucky he is. Our daughter that's coming will also realise she has the best mother on earth. Simply, thank you for being you."

Brooklyn, 30, also gave onlookers the first glimpse of her tiny baby bump, which was just visible as she supported her husband at his induction ceremony. Andy and Brooklyn started dating in 2007 and were married in Austin Texas in April 2009. They welcomed son Hank in September 2015. Earlier this year, Brooklyn opened up about balancing motherhood with her career.

Brooklyn and husband Andy Roddick are already parents to 21-month-old son Hank

"For me, since I grew up with a mum who worked gruelling hours, literally saving lives as an ICU nurse, she instilled in me at a very young age that I needed to work," she told Refinery29. "And when I had a baby [while filming Grace and Frankie], I didn't have a choice, I went back to work in three weeks.

"For me, I think after you have a baby, you're in this sort of weird utopia. Your hormones are crazy, you're going on no sleep, and to be thrown into work during that time, I actually felt like Superwoman. Eventually reality came crashing down, and sleep deprivation hit me about two months later, but it made me feel really good. It was incredibly empowering to go back to work, and also be a mum and a wife, and balance everything."