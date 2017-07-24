Coleen Rooney's fans jump to her defence as she hits back at 'pregnancy' rumours The mum-of-three rubbished pregnancy rumours on Twitter

Coleen Rooney has quashed reports that she is pregnant with her fourth child, insisting that she has simply put on weight. The mum-of-three was pictured on holiday in a bikini, leading some to believe that she and her husband Wayne are expecting again. But Coleen has taken to Twitter to rubbish the reports, while also hitting back at comments that she pulled her children out of school to go on summer holidays early.

"Love Portugal and so do my kids, so much to do with them!!! Lovely restaurants and great food!! 8 weeks school holidays is a long time!!" Coleen tweeted. She added: "So basically....yes on holiday again… yes I've put weight on... & my kids break up earlier than most schools… not missed a day while here."

Coleen pictured on holiday in 2016

Coleen's fans were quick to jump to her defence, with the post receiving more than 5,700 likes. "Whose business is it anyway? Enjoy the summer with your boys!" one fan wrote, while a second commented: "Haters gonna hate hun. You deserve the holidays just like anyone else. Lovely family. Enjoy." A third wrote: "Take no notice lovely, have the best holidays, make memories and enjoy life. Plus I think you look amazing just as you are, I'm jealous."

My boys....deep in conversation 💙 A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Coleen's husband Wayne and their three adorable children

Coleen, 31, shares three adorable sons with her husband Wayne – Kai, seven, Klay, four, and Kit, who turned one in January. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! earlier this year, Coleen said that while she is not dismissing having more children, she is "pretty content" with her three boys. When quizzed about expanding her family, Coleen said: "I'm not sure, at the moment we are pretty content and we have got a lot to juggle. I don't know, but I would never say never – I have always said that I would like a big family but at the minute I'm not really thinking about it!"

So basically....yes on holiday again 😂..yes I've put weight on...& my kids break up earlier than most schools..not missed a day while here. — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) July 21, 2017

On motherhood, Coleen added: "My favourite part is the love that they show towards you. How much they rely on you – you are their everything. To know that this little person is relying on you so much and that you are bringing them up and developing them, it's a massive achievement and you get so much out of that."