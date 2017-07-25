Strictly newlyweds Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec looked loved-up in romantic snaps The Strictly Come Dancing couple tied the knot last week

Following their star-studded wedding last week, newlyweds Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are certainly enjoying married life! The Strictly stars have been taking to their social media site to share romantic pictures from what appears to be their honeymoon in Slovenia, where Aljaz is originally from. The pictures were simply captioned with the hashtag #sLOVEnia. One snap posted on Janette's Instagram page sees her new husband planting a gently kiss on the top of her head as they pose against a beautiful backdrop of a scenic view.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You are the cutest couple. Have a wonderful time in Slovenia and can't wait to see you both in strictly soon." Another said: "Ahhh you guys are too cute to handle." One follower commented: "Awww gorgeous married couple." The couple exchanged vows in front of a host of celebrity guests, including Louise Redknapp, Anton Du Beke, Judy Murray, Daisy Lowe and Ore Oduba. Following their nuptials, the newlyweds celebrated with a wedding reception at Bath House in London.

After the celebrations, new bride Janette took to Instagram to share a sweet update with fans. Alongside a photo showing the couple posing with their arms wrapped around each other, she wrote: "Heaven on Earth..... ❤Happiest weekend of my life......" In a recent interview with HELLO!, Aljaz and Janette opened up about their wedding day, and said they were most looking forward to their first dance. "We haven't decided what the first dance will be yet, but I think it will be something really simple, pretty and intimate," Aljaz said. "It's just going to be a lovely day dedicated to celebrating our love."