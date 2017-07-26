Tamara Ecclestone reveals struggle with parental separation anxiety: 'I cry my eyes out' The Formula One heiress is a doting mother to three-year-old daughter Sophia

Tamara Ecclestone has revealed she suffers from parental separation anxiety, after previously confessing she has never let her daughter Sophia out of her sight for more than six minutes. The Formula One heiress is a doting mother to her three-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Jay Rutland. Speaking to Happiful magazine, the 33-year-old explained: "I've had more anxiety since I became a mum, and it's something I need to work on and deal with."

Explaining how her only child has changed her life, Tamara added: "I was never an anxious person before I had Sophia, but now I have serious anxiety about anything happening to my daughter. I've just got to get my head around the fact that I’m not going to be there to pick her up every time she falls over, and that’s the brutal reality." The doting mother also recalled how she struggled when Sophia started going to nursery back in January - Tamara admitted that she sat in her crying in her car fearing something might happen to her little girl. She said: "I sat outside in the car for three hours, crying my eyes out and Jay was telling me that I was a lunatic. I was watching my phone, thinking: 'The nursery staff are going to need me to come back.' But they didn't."

The British socialite recently faced backlash after she revealed she still breastfeeds her daughter as well as for letting Sophia share her and Jay's bed. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Tamara confessed she still feeds her little in the morning, once or twice during the day, and at bedtime. "I never want to battle, to feel I've taken something away from her, so when she decides she is done, it will be the end of that era. You know your child and you have to do what works for you as a family. I ignore the occasional nasty comment as I have so many nice messages from other mums," she shared. When quizzed whether she would like to have more children, she replied: "I do definitely want to have another child because I think it is so nice to have a sibling. Jay would definitely like more children. I think he'd like a little boy to take to football!"