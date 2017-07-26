Kenan and Kel star Kel Mitchell welcomes baby girl with wife, Asia Lee Kenan and Kel's Kel Mitchell has welcomed a baby girl! See the adorable photo

Kel Mitchell, who is best known for his role in Kenan and Kel, has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Asia Lee. The proud dad posted a photo of the adorable newborn on Instagram, and revealed that they have named her Wisdom, and she weighed 7lbs 11oz. Captioning the sweet snap, he wrote: "We have… been celebrating here at the Mitchell household since the weekend. My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon. She was 7lbs 11oz with a head full of hair and full of happiness!"

The couple have named their daughter Wisdom

The star continued: "I'm so grateful and happy! My baby girl is here! So much joy in my heart. She is so adorable! My Wife is the most amazing woman she was so strong throughout the birth. I'm so proud of her! @therealasialee you are my super woman! You amaze me everyday! Thank you for this gift! Our daughter is a reflection of your beautiful greatness and loving spirit! Our daughter is a blessing! For this Child we have prayed 1 Samuel 1:27 Prayers do get answered and dreams do come true! Daddy loves you Wisdom!" He then hashtagged the post "#DaddysLittleGirl".

The pair posted photos of their baby girl on Instagram

Asia also shared a photo of baby Wisdom, writing: "Wow @iamkelmitchell we made that baby! Wisdom is the best part of both of us! God put her together in my womb!" Fans of the actor were quick to congratulate the pair, with one writing: "Congrats, @iamkelmitchell you have a lovely baby." Another person added: "Oh my goodness she's gorgeous! Congratulations you two."