Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine fears her baby daughter might have autism after twins' diagnosis The Take Me Out host and his model wife have three children together

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine recently opened up about their four-year-old twins' diagnosis with autism. Appearing on Wednesday's This Morning, mother-of-three Christine confessed that she's worried her 10-month daughter Felicity is showing symptoms similar to the twins. "I am looking for little things," she explained. "If she does have autism, we’ll get her the help she needs. She does things like standing on her tippy toes, and she likes dry food. But she is brand new, I don't want to put too much pressure on it."

Christine McGuinness revealed her 10-month-old daughter has showed signs of autism

STORY: Paddy McGuinness says he's 'never happy in himself' since twins' autism diagnosis

Christine, 29, married Take Me Out host Paddy in June 2011, and they welcomed their twins Leo and Penelope two years later. They welcomed Felicity in September 2016. Christine went on to reveal that she and her TV star husband were both shocked when the doctor delivered the heartbreaking news of their twins' diagnosis. "I think initially there's a huge sense of loss," she said. "But you just need to stay strong and remember these children were perfect to me before the diagnosis and they are still perfect now, they're doing absolutely amazing." Christine continued: "I was angry because I put it back to my mind. And then a year and a half later was when they were diagnosed. I actually should have been more angry at the time because there were signs right there for paediatrician. But she told us not to worry about anything!"

Christine and Paddy have three children together

STORY: Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine reveals their twins have autism

Reflecting on how the signs were always there, Christine claimed that the twins - Leo and Penelope - were both non-verbal until the age of three and how they didn't socialise very well with other kids. She shared: "There was a speech delay but everyone were like, 'They're just twins. They will do everything in their own time.' But they didn't speak for a while. They also walk high upon their tippie toes. They were really struggling socialising, making eye contact and were scared by any change." She added: "We always put it down to their personalities and thought it was them being two big softies."