Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt reveal they'll be strict parents ahead of baby's arrival The Hills stars are due to welcome a baby boy later this year

They are due to welcome their first child in October, but it seems Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have already placed some firm rules. The reality TV couple, who are expecting a little boy, claim they will be "strict" parents and will inflict the "zero-tolerance rule". In a new interview with In Touch magazine, expectant mother Heidi revealed: "We're going to be strict. I will have a zero-tolerance rule: no tantrums, no screaming in restaurants."

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first baby together

STORY: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt reveal sex of first baby

Her husband Spencer added: "I'll make rules, but I will also explain them, so my child understands why each one is in place." Although they are known for being reality TV villains, the couple are making sure their future generation will have different values. Spencer, 33, added: "Heidi will be the disciplinarian. She'll only let them listen to Christian music, never my trap music! And she hates swearing, so that won't be allowed."

#babymoon #7monthspregnant 💙 A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Over the past few days, Spencer and Heidi have been kicking back in Hawaii on their babymoon. The pregnant star took to Instagram to share a picture with the hashtags, #babymoon and #7monthspregnant. In May, Heidi recalled the moment she found out the gender in an interview with Us Weekly. "I ran into the room and said, 'It's the doctor's office!' The doctor said, 'It's a boy!' I started screaming," she admitted. "It was in my heart to have a boy. I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, 'Let's just make sure it's healthy. Boy or girl, I don't care.'"

STORY: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announce they are expecting a baby

The former Celebrity Big Brother star - who met Spencer during the filming of MTV's hit reality show, The Hills - went on to explain how she would love to expand her family. "I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son," she explained. "I'm hoping to God that we don't just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son. I thought it'd be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close."