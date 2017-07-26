river-rocket-1

Jamie Oliver’s son River giggling to himself on the beach is the sweetest photo you will see all day

River Rocket is one very happy baby!

by Hanna Fillingham

Jools and Jamie Oliver are currently enjoying a family summer holiday with their five children and have both been updating fans with snippets of their time away on their respective social media accounts. On Tuesday, doting mum Jools shared an adorable photo of the couple’s youngest child, River Rocket, captioned: "I can tell from behind that he is giggling but honestly not sure what about! Such a happy little baby!"

The photo showed the cute 11-month-old sitting on a picturesque sandy beach, wearing a retro-inspired red sailor suit. And while the little boy’s back is to the camera, it is evident from his profile that he is indeed laughing away to himself.

river-rocket

River giggling to himself was captured on camera by doting mum Jools

Jamie and Jools, who are also parents to Buddy, six, Petal, eight, 14-year-old Daisy and Poppy, 15, have been enjoying a lot of time on the beach over the past week. In another sweet photo uploaded by Jools, Buddy is pictured trailing a float behind him as they walked off the beach on Sunday, which she captioned: "The long trek home from the beach. The warmth of the late afternoon sun drying our salty skin happy little people!!! Obviously I am carrying the baby, the towels, sun cream, rice cakes, hats and the water. Jamie's at home doing the BBQ!!"

buddy-holiday

Buddy looked like he was having a wonderful time on the beach

Other holiday photos shared from the trip include the entire Oliver family photographed in a candid shot on the beach, complete with a picturesque sunset and clear blue sea in view. Jamie and Jools have been married since 2000, and although the couple certainly have their hands full with five children, there may well be another baby on the way at some point in the future.

jools-jamie-oliver-holiday

The Oliver family relaxing on the beach 

Jools revealed to Vogue that she was open to having a sixth child, saying: "I'll never really draw the line. I'm getting older, but I'd definitely do it again if I could. I think Jamie's finished. But you never know!"

