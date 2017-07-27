A 'miracle mum' donates nearly 3,000 litres of her own breastmilk to help hundreds of parents The mum-of-two has Hyperlactation Syndrome

A miracle mum has donated more than 600 gallons of her own breastmilk to help hundreds of other parents feed their babies. Selfless Elisabeth Anderson-Sierra, 29, devotes ten hours a day to her "labour of love" and says it's like a full-time job.

The mum-of-two has Hyperlactation Syndrome which means she pumps around 225oz (1.75gallons) of breastmilk a day - almost ten times the 27oz average. Her six-month-old daughter, Sophia, consumes 20oz a day and the rest is handed over to local mums, gay couples and a milk bank for premature babies.

The precious liquid is packaged, labelled and stored in four huge freezers in the house where she lives with the girls and her husband, public safety officer David Sierra, 52.

Elisabeth says she has fed "thousands" of babies with 78,000oz - more than 600 gallons - of breastmilk since falling pregnant with her eldest daughter, Isabella, two and a half.

The former U.S. Coast Guard boatswain's mate, of Beaverton, Oregon, says producing the "liquid gold" is her "labor of love".

She said: "I realised I was an overproducer when I was pregnant with my first child, but when I had my second baby my supply ramped up. Now Sophia is six months old I pump five times a day - as soon as I wake up, after breakfast, after lunch, after dinner and again at midnight.

"I produce 70 to 80oz of milk during my first pump alone. In total I will spend around five hours a day just pumping and then with storing, labelling, sterilizing etcetera, I easily spent eight to ten hours.

"Pumping is not fun - it is uncomfortable and it hurts - but it is my labor of love. I've not had a day off in two-and-a-half years. It's more than a full-time job.

"It is instant gratification when I donate locally because I see the babies and I see them thriving. It will have helped thousands of children. The milk at the milk bank goes to micro preemies, so 1oz can feed three or four micro preemies.

"I don't discriminate - I have donated to gay couples and to mothers who are on medication or had their breast removed due to breast cancer. It's an amazing feeling."